 Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging Wire; Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging Wire; Dies

Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging Wire; Dies

The incident took place on Friday, October 25. The victim has been identified as Maloth Anil (23). He put his phone to charge by extending a live wire and soon fell asleep. The tragic incident has left his family and relatives in utter shock. Anil leaves behind his wife and a two year old daughter.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

Mobile phones have become a reality in today's world. Even inevitable one might add. However, mobiles being electronic gadgets do carry an element of risk that people mostly neglect. Though largely safe, wrong practices regarding the handling and use of mobile phones can pose a serious threat to the lives of the people.

One such instance occured in Telangana's Kamareddy district where a 23-year-old man was electrocuted while he was asleep after accidently touched a live wire which was placed near his bed as the phone was getting charged.

The incident took place on Friday, October 25. The victim has been identified as Maloth Anil (23). He put his phone to charge by extending a live wire and soon fell asleep.

The man received a severe shock after he accidently touched the live wire while he was asleep. He was taken to a nearby hospital immediately. However, considering the serious nature of burns due to the electric shock, he was referred to another hospital. However, he couldn't be saved and died due to his injuries.

FPJ Shorts
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly Of Chopping Her Scenes, Being Insecure Of Her Hair & Makeup
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly Of Chopping Her Scenes, Being Insecure Of Her Hair & Makeup
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veerashaiva Lingayat Community Upset Over Lack Of Electoral Opportunity By Political Parties, Threatens To Opt NOTA
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veerashaiva Lingayat Community Upset Over Lack Of Electoral Opportunity By Political Parties, Threatens To Opt NOTA
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Finds Link To Anmol Bishnoi, Names Him Wanted Accused In Remand Copy
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Finds Link To Anmol Bishnoi, Names Him Wanted Accused In Remand Copy
Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri Give A Glimpse Into Their ‘Mehndi Shagna Di’
Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri Give A Glimpse Into Their ‘Mehndi Shagna Di’

The tragic incident has left his family and relatives in utter shock. Anil leaves behind his wife and a two year old daughter.

Faulty Habit

Experts have time and again adviced against leaving phones on charger overnight. It is mostly seen that people in urban centers, living in space crammed houses, sleep with their mobile phones lying around them.

People into the habit of binge-watching videos in the night often fall asleep while watching videos and also leave the phone on charge. If anything, this incident is a warning to ensure that mobile phones are not subjected to wrong practices which might prove hazardous.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging...

Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In...

Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...