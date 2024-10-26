Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging Wire; Dies

Mobile phones have become a reality in today's world. Even inevitable one might add. However, mobiles being electronic gadgets do carry an element of risk that people mostly neglect. Though largely safe, wrong practices regarding the handling and use of mobile phones can pose a serious threat to the lives of the people.

One such instance occured in Telangana's Kamareddy district where a 23-year-old man was electrocuted while he was asleep after accidently touched a live wire which was placed near his bed as the phone was getting charged.

The incident took place on Friday, October 25. The victim has been identified as Maloth Anil (23). He put his phone to charge by extending a live wire and soon fell asleep.

The man received a severe shock after he accidently touched the live wire while he was asleep. He was taken to a nearby hospital immediately. However, considering the serious nature of burns due to the electric shock, he was referred to another hospital. However, he couldn't be saved and died due to his injuries.

The tragic incident has left his family and relatives in utter shock. Anil leaves behind his wife and a two year old daughter.

Faulty Habit

Experts have time and again adviced against leaving phones on charger overnight. It is mostly seen that people in urban centers, living in space crammed houses, sleep with their mobile phones lying around them.

People into the habit of binge-watching videos in the night often fall asleep while watching videos and also leave the phone on charge. If anything, this incident is a warning to ensure that mobile phones are not subjected to wrong practices which might prove hazardous.