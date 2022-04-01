Tejashwi Yadav takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar's 'mahapapi' remark, asks 'soldiers who drink are also not Hindustani?'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter's 'mahapapi' remark.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that people who drink are 'mahapapi', good for nothing, and do not deserve to be called Indians. The veteran socialist made the remarks on the floor of the state legislature.

The legislative council bore witness to his declamation when an amendment to the state's stringent prohibition law was placed before it after having been passed by the assembly.

Kumar, who has been a member of the upper house in the state ever since he became the chief minister in 2005, rose to take part in the debate.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Kumar recalled the revulsion "Bapu" had for alcohol and railed against critics who questioned liquor ban in Bihar, which has been in force since 2016.

"Those who criticise us for bringing prohibition, think they are kaabil (accomplished). Actually they are maha ayogya (good for nothing) and maha paapi (great sinners)," Kumar had fumed.

The CM also said that it was Gandhi who had helped the country get independence and, as such, those who disagreed with him on the issue of alcohol "cannot be called Hindustanis or Bharatiyas".

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at him, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and asked the CM whether he was also referring to Indian soldiers who drink.

"Going by Nitish Kumar's logic, Indian soldiers who drink are also not Hindustani. Criminals who spill rivers of blood and the corrupt are not 'mahapaapi' or 'maha-ayogya' but drinkers are?" Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:33 PM IST