Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

Every year on September 5 we celebrate Teachers’ Day to remember all that our teachers have done for us. Teachers are important members of society and play a significant role in shaping our lives. Right from the time we start school, they guide us onto the right path and shape our future.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 because it is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, teacher and politician who devoted his life to education and guiding the country’s youth. Dr Radhakrishnan was also the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India.

It is not only a special day for teachers, but also for students. On this day students get an opportunity to express their gratitude towards their mentors who have shaped their lives for good.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, we bring you wishes and greeting to share with your teachers.

"Thank you for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilled in me – a love of learning. Happy Teachers Day!"

"When everyone lost belief in me – you believed in me. When everyone thought I am a gone case – you trusted me. You risked your career to keep me on, You guided me for the path on and on, Thank you for being there. Happy Teachers Day!"

"The teacher is like the candle which lights others while consuming itself. Happy Teachers’ Day."

"Thank you for helping me to know – The things I need to learn, And how to live my life and grow. Happy Teachers Day!"

"A teacher’s purpose is not to create students in his own image, But to develop students who can create their own image. Happy Teachers Day!"

"You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher. While Teachers’ Day comes just once a year, your teachings help me daily. I am and will always be eternally grateful to you. Happy Teachers’ Day!"

"The best teachers don’t give you the answer, They spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teachers Day!"

"You have been a great mentor and guide, I thank you for your effort. Happy Teachers Day!"

"We will always be thankful to you for all the hard work and efforts you have put in, to make us who we are today. Thank you! Happy Teachers Day!"

"A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Teachers Day!"

"With your kindness, you get my attention, Every day you are planting a seed of curiosity and motivation to know and to grow and succeed. Happy Teachers Day!"

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:34 AM IST