Teacher recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister Paresh Adhikary for third consecutive day, told not to leave Kolkata

Kolkata: After nine and a half hours of quizzing on Friday, MoS education Paresh Adhikary was once again quizzed on Saturday for over four hours.

According to CBI sources, Adhikary has been asked not to leave Kolkata as he can be quizzed anytime.

“Questions about whether he had contacted some other heavyweight leaders during the recruitment of his daughter were asked to the MoS education. Question about his daughter’s marks in the merit list was also cross checked. He has been asked not to leave Kolkata as he can be called again anytime,” said the CBI sources.

The sources also confirmed that he might be called again for interrogation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, FIR has been lodged against members of the advisory committee of teacher recruitment including SP Sinha and all the members have been asked to give details about their property and bank account statements to the CBI official.

It can be noted that amidst the probe in the alleged teacher recruitment scam, state education minister Bratya Basu on Saturday had cancelled his visit to London to attend an educational meet.

It can be recalled that Calcutta High Court on Friday had ordered the immediate dismissal of Anikta Adhikary, daughter of MoS Education Paresh Adhikary, from her services as a teacher of political science in one of the state-run schools in Cooch Behar.

The court had also asked her to return all the salaries that she had earned since November 2018 to the court registrar in two installments.

According to High Court sources, the first installment should be paid on June 7 and the second installment on July 7.

“The post as of now will remain vacant and shall be embarked to the petitioner. The petitioner claimed that she got more marks than Ankita. Anikita has also been barred from entering the school premises till further orders,” said the court sources quoting the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:32 PM IST