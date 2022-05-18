Teacher Recruitment Scam: Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari 'disappears' with daughter after CBI summons

Kolkata: MoS Education Paresh Adhikari along with his daughter Ankita Adhikari ‘disappeared’ in the wee hours of Wednesday while coming to Kolkata after being summoned by CBI over his connection in alleged teacher recruitment scam.

According to CBI sources, following the verdict of Calcutta High Court, they had contacted the Minister three times on Tuesday for being present before them but he was unavailable as his phone was switched off. The CBI officials had even sent him an email.

According to the sources in CBI, a case can be filed in the court against Adhikari for ‘ignoring’ the order of the court.

According to a close aide of Adhikari, his lawyer had moved the division bench of Calcutta High Court demanding stay on the order of the single-judge bench.

It can be noted that Calcutta High Court on Tuesday has asked Adhikari to be present before CBI at Nizam Palace by 8 pm on Tuesday over alleged teacher recruitment scam for Class 11 and 12.

The bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove Adhikari from the cabinet.

According to the High Court sources, the daughter’s name of the minister featured in the merit list even though there were more deserving candidates.

The High court sources also added that the petitioner’s name initially featured in the merit list at number 20 but was later changed to 21 after Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita’s name featured in the list.

According to an advocate, despite Ankita not appearing for the personality test her name was there in the merit list and got a job in a school in Cooch Behar.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:39 PM IST