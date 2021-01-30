TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu seeks paternity leave from Om Birla

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has wriiten to Speaker Om Birla seeking paternity leave for nine days from the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session. He wishes to be by his wife as she is expected to give birth soon. "I am elated to inform you that my wife and I are expecting to welcome our child into this world sometime in the next week. Therefore, I would like to request paternity leave of nine days between January 29 and February 10," wrote Naidu. As his wife is in her last trimester, Naidu said he is eager to be by her side for a few days after the birth of the baby as well. "In addition to nutrition, nurturing relationships and a secure environment in the early days of a child's life shape its wellbeing and cognitive development," he said.

2 newly recruited terrorists, 4 terror associates arrested in J&K

Srinagar: The J&K Police have arrested 2 newly-recruited terrorists and 4 terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeM/JeM, from South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday. Arms and ammunition were also recovered. "Acting on a tip-off about a terro­r attack in Anantnag/Bijbehara towns by Lashker-e-Mustafa (parent orga­nization JeM), the police along with 3RR established special checking points at multiple locations and conducted intensified check­ing. Meanwhile, a vehicle with 2 persons on board was intercepted at one of the points. However, they tried to flee the spot after being signalled to stop, but the alert joint forces later apprehended them," police said. Police said further investigation led to arrest of 4 terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM from different locations. Meanmwhile, 2 armed militants surrendered during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered.

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, PM Modi said his ideals continue to motivate millions. "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi tweeted.

Hyderabad cops rescue kidnapped baby girl in 24 hours

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police rescued a baby girl and arrested the kidnapper within twenty-four hours of the crime taking place. A two-and-half-year-old girl, Ammulu, who was kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver, K Sravan Kumar at Malakpet, for selling to a childless couple for money, was rescued within 24 hours, informed Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City on Friday. The girl's father, 27-year-old ragpicker Sudugu Ajay, was sleeping with his wife, daughter and a friend on a footpath at Moosarambagh. At 01:30 hrs on January 28, he found that his daughter was missing and lodged a complaint at the Malakpet police station.

3 nabbed, arms & ammo seized in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested 3 persons including a woman on Saturday and seized arms and ammunition, a senior officer said. While one man and a woman were arrested from the city's Babughat bus stand area, the third person was picked up from Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas districts, he said. A total of six 9 mm improvised pistols and 12 magazines were seized from the possession of the man and the woman, the officer said. "The two were trying to deliver the arms and ammunition to the other one arrested from Baruipur. The duo was coming from Bihar's Bhagalpur ...," the IPS officer said.

NSUI launches Rozgar do ya...

New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday launched the 'Naukri Do Ya Degree Wapas Lo' (Give employment or take back degrees) campaign against the central government. The campaign was launched by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Kundan told media the main motive behind NSUI's campaign is to point out the reality to a government that has no interest in giving jobs to the youth.