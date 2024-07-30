'Tau Tera Pota Maar Diya': Youth Kills Friend, Boasts About Murder To Victim's Grandfather In Haryana's Panipat

In a shocking case in Haryana's Panipat, a youth was allegedly murdered by his friend who then went to the victim's grandfather and boasted about the murder saying, "Tau tera pota maar diya (Uncle, I have killed your grandson). The incident has sent shockwaves in the area. Not just this, the accused murderer also told the grandfather that the dead body of his grandson (Mohit) was lying near the old fort. The accused, Mangal, then ran away from the spot, informed the grieving grandfather.

Strange Motive For Murder

According to reports, the grandfather of the victim Mohit, identified as Kanshiram, filed a case with the police after Mangal boasted about murdering his grandson. What made him more worried was that Mohit had not returned home for at least two days. The victim, grandfather and the accused all live in Ugra Kheri village in Panipat district of Haryana.

Victim Mohit's grandfather Kanshiram also informed police that on July 27, the accused Mangal had come to the local camp held by the villagers for Kanwariyas and handed over a phone to him. Kanshiram told police that while handing over the mobile phone, Mangal claimed that he along with Kanshiram's grandson Mohit had stolen 2 mobile phones and cash from the kanwariyas. The camp was held at Sanauli Road.

Friend Boasts About Killing Youth

The grandfather, Kanshiram, then told police that on July 29, accused Mangal once again entered the camp. After seeing Kanshiram, Mangal told him, "Tau Tera Pota Maar Diya" (Uncle I have killed your grandson). Mangal also told the grandfather that the dead body of Mohit was lying at the old fort. Kanshiram told police that on July 28, Mangal had warned him at the kanwariya camp saying, "Something bad was going to happen."

After this, grandfather Kanshiram reached police and complained about the matter. Police had also found a dead body from the spot and sent photo of the body to the family members. The family members immediately identified Mohit's dead body.

Mohit had wound marks on his head and was bleeding from near his ear. He had other injury marks on his body too. Kanshiram informed that on July 26, the victim Mohit along with friend and accused Mangal had visited the camp for kanwariyas. After that he did not returned home. Police said it was probing the matter from all angles.