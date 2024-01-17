Tamil Nadu: Youth Gored To Death By Aggressive Bull In Madurai, FIR Registered Against Owner

Bull | Representational Image | Pexels

Madurai, January 17: A youth was gored to death by an aggressive bull in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, January 16. Following the incident, which took place in Koodakovil, the police registered an FIR against the bull's owner. The deceased youth was identified as 22-year-old V Ramesh. Notably, the bull's owner, identified as B Alagu, is a relative of Ramesh.

Ramesh was walking on a road in Eliyarpathi. Suddenly, a rogue bull attacked him near Sri Villadiyan Karuppasamy Kovil. He suffered severe injuries on his chest in the attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital. However, he had succumbed to injuries before doctors could treat him. After Ramesh's death, his father C Vellai lodged a complaint.

FIR Registered Against Bull Owner

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Alagu. He has been charged under Section 304 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Here's What Promoted Bull To Attack Ramesh

The bull was with Alagu when it had fatally attacked Ramesh. According to the police, Alagu was holding the animal carelessly and without protection. Therefore, it charged at Ramesh, eventually leading to his death. Further investigation in connection with the incident is ongoing.