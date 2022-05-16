Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala's fresh comeback bid in AIDMK, says 'shall revive the party'

Ousted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Monday yet again promised to revive the party and bring it back to its former glory. According to India Today report, Sasikala was speaking at a wedding in Thanjavur, where she said that AIADMK was currently facing difficult times and asked the cadres to be patient.

“All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is an organisation which was created by the sacrifice of countless cadres. No matter how many schemes are drawn up by the opposition party, no one can shake the AIADMK if I’m here,” said Sasikala.

“The party has crossed several difficult periods. Just like how the party underwent a difficult period after MGR’s death, we are facing a difficult period after Amma’s death. Just like how the party was revived then, the party will be revived by me,” stated Sasikala.

Sasikala, who was first selected as Interim General Secretary of AIADMK after Jayalalitha’s death, was expelled along with her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Last month, a resolution passed by the AIADMK at a meeting of its general council in September 2017, which among other things, had removed Sasikala from the post of the party’s general secretary, was upheld by a lower court in Chennai.

In 2017, Sasikala was removed as the AIADMK’s interim general secretary and late Jayalalithaa was declared the permanent general secretary of the party.

Sasikala, who returned to Chennai from Bengaluru after serving a four-year jail term in connection with a disproportionate assets case, had in February last year moved the lower court challenging her removal.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:35 PM IST