Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday decided to permit schools to reopen and conduct physical classes for students of standards 1 to 8 from November 1.

Announcing this on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the decision was taken after examining the inputs from medical experts, academics and parents. In an official statement, he said the experts had said the students of elementary and primary classes felt the stress of online classes and they also experienced a gap in their learning. Hence it was decided to permit schools to reopen following certain Standard Operating Procedure. Presently physical classes are being held for students of classes 9 to 12. However, even for the higher class students, schools have been directed not to pressure students to attend physical classes and instead offer online coaching for those who prefer to learn from home.

In a related development, Stalin said the ban on organising social, political, cultural events and festivals and consecrations, would continue to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Religious places of worship would continue to remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:42 PM IST