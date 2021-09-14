Tamil Nadu: TNEA 2021 rank list released on official website - tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list has been released by The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Candidates can download the list online on the official website- tneaonline.org.

You can download the list online by following these steps

Step 1: Vist the official website- tneaonline.org

Step 2: Key in your credentials and login

Step 3: Download the rank list

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:20 PM IST