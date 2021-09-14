Tamil Nadu: TNEA 2021 rank list released on official website - tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list has been released by The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Candidates can download the list online on the official website- tneaonline.org.
You can download the list online by following these steps
Step 1: Vist the official website- tneaonline.org
Step 2: Key in your credentials and login
Step 3: Download the rank list
Step 4: Take a printout for future reference
