 Tamil Nadu: Theft Accused Throws Sandal At Magistrate Inside Court In Tirunelveli, A Day After Lawyer Tried To Hurl Shoe At CJI Gavai
An accused of theft reportedly hurled his sandal at a magistrate in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Courtroom (Representational Image) | File Pic (Representative Image)

Tirunelveli: A day after a senior lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, another similar incident took place inside a courtroom in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district on Tuesday. An accused of theft reportedly hurled his sandal at a magistrate. The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh was arrested a few months ago for allegedly stealing a donation box from a temple in the district, reported News 18. The incident took place when Judicial Magistrate Arun Kumaran was hearing Singh's case at the Cheranmahadevi court.

The accused reportedly appeared without any legal representation during the latest hearing. According to News18, after noticing this, the judge directed the authorities to arrange a free legal aid lawyer for Singh and ordered to expedite the case.

However, when Justice Kumaran postponed the hearing to the next month, Singh got agitated and hurled his sandals at him. The accused hurled both his sandals in quick succession towards the judge, eyewitnesses said, as reported by the media house.

The incident led to chaos inside the courtroom. So far, there are no reports of any separate case being filed against SIngh in this matter. A detailed investigation has been launched by the police into the matter.

The accused was taken back to jail amid tight security. Singh reportedly worked as a daily wage labourer in the Cheranmahadevi area of the district.

