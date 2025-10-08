Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As LPG Cylinders Explode; VIDEO

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As LPG Cylinders Explode (Screengrab) | X/@Zinda_Avdhesh

Jaipur: A major accident was reported on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Dudu village in Mauzamabad tehsil of Jaipur on Tuesday night after a tanker carrying chemicals rammed into a truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. When people in a nearby hotel was recording the incident on their mobile phone, a part of one of the LPG cylinder flew into the premises of the building.

The incident was recorded on camera. In a video, it could be seen that people present in the hotel ran for their lives as cylinders started exploding.

There were over 100 cylinders loaded in the truck at the time of the incident. Multiple explosions were reported after the tanker crashed into the truck.

Video Of The Incident:

जयपुर-अजमेर हाईवे पर मंगलवार रात 10 बजे LPG गैस सिलेंडर से भरे खड़े ट्रक को केमिकल के टैंकर ने टक्कर हादसे के बाद एक के बाद एक सैकड़ों सिलेंडर फटे.



घटनास्थल के पास एक ढाबे के बाहर लोग जमा थे इसी बीच एक तेज धमाका हुआ और एक सिलेंडर उड़ते हुए ढाबे में घुस गया.#Jaipur #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/61anEzEay2 — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) October 8, 2025

According to reports, the truck was parked on the side of the road when the tanker crashed into it. After the collision, the truck caught fire. Meanwhile, four to five trucks parked near the collision site also caught fire, reported NDTV. The cylinders reportedly kept exploding for nearly an hour.

Due to the accident, the traffic of National Highway 48 was disrupted and road. As per the NDTV report, vehicles were diverted via Nasnoda to Mozamabad and towards Dudu.

There are no reports of any serious injuries. "No one is expected to have been critically hurt. A few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital," IG Rahul Prakash told ANI.

"We are taking measures to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks will no longer be allowed to park here. Steps to prevent such accidents will be implemented in the future," he added.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site, where police, administration, and fire department teams continue to manage relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Bairwa said that the truck driver and conductor were rushed to the hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified. No casualties have been reported. The administration is working diligently," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the people injured in the accident.

"The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in the Mozmabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site," Sharma said.

“Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident,” he added.