 Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Paramour In Tenkasi, Places Head In Front Of Her House
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Paramour In Tenkasi, Places Head In Front Of Her House

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Paramour In Tenkasi, Places Head In Front Of Her House

The accused, S. Velusamy, has been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Murugan, who was a farmer and lived near the residence of the accused at Kannadikulam in Tenkasi district.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Chennai, September 22: In a shocking incident, a man in Tamil Nadu' Tenkasi district beheaded a person suspected to be having an affair with his wife, and then travelled to his wife’s residence in Tuticorin district with the severed head which he placed in front of her house. The gory incident took place on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Murugan

The accused, S. Velusamy, has been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Murugan, who was a farmer and lived near the residence of the accused at Kannadikulam in Tenkasi district.

Esakkiammal had an affair with Murugan

The police said that Velusamy is married to Esakkiammal from Rajaputhukudi in Tuticorin district. Esakkiammal had an affair with Murugan, who stayed close by.

Esakiammal separated from Velusamy and went to live with her parents

Later, Esakiammal separated from Velusamy and went to live with her parents in Rajaputhukudi. Velusamy, according to the police, was irked by this and in a fit of rage he hacked Murugan to death. He then travelled to Esakkiammal’s house with Murugan's severed head which he placed before her house.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Calls To Defeat 'Political Conspiracy' To Reduce LS Seats In South India
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Delivering Instant Justice As Shown In Movies Like ‘Singham’ Sends Out Dangerous Message,...

Police Delivering Instant Justice As Shown In Movies Like ‘Singham’ Sends Out Dangerous Message,...

Delhi Police Rescues Man Attempting Suicide On Instagram Live Over Matrimonial Dispute In Shahdara

Delhi Police Rescues Man Attempting Suicide On Instagram Live Over Matrimonial Dispute In Shahdara

Delhi Shocker: Woman Pours Acid On Her Daughter-In-Law In New Usmanpur Area; Accused Arrested

Delhi Shocker: Woman Pours Acid On Her Daughter-In-Law In New Usmanpur Area; Accused Arrested

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Stops BJP Mahila Morcha Chief Vanathi Srinivasan From Touching His Feet

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Stops BJP Mahila Morcha Chief Vanathi Srinivasan From Touching His Feet

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi Today

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi Today