Tamil Nadu: Political leaders condemn vandalism of Ambedkar statue

Chennai/Nagapattinam: Political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Monday condemned the damage inflicted on a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Nagapattinam district on Sunday, with the DMK blaming "fascist forces" behind the vandalism.

Peace prevailed in Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Monday, as officials moved swiftly to replace the damaged statue of Ambedkar with a new one. In Coimbatore, stones were pelted on two government buses, with police suspecting the role of a fringe outfit behind the incident.

On Sunday, two people were injured in a clash between two groups in Vedaranyam, with some vehicles being set on fire. A statue of Ambedkar was also damaged following the clash even as the groups hurled stones at police personnel when they tried to bring the situation under control.

Police have picked up 58 people belonging to both communities in connection with the clash. Further probe was on and those who instigated the caste clash were being identified and would be booked under relevant sections, police said.