Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Bhagavathy Amman Temple In Kanyakumari; Watch VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a 'dhoti' and covering his upper body with an off-white coloured shawl.

PM Modi will meditate from May 30 evening to June 1 evening at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam.

Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata.

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Kanyakumari and will meditate from 30th May to 1st June evening.

This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekananda's life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for 3 days, and attained a vision for a developed India.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Bhagwan Shiv.

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.

PM Modi's Previous Spiritual Journey's Post Election Campaigns

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.