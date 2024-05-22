UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ariel View Shows Massive Crowd At PM Modi Rally In Shrawasti (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti. | | X

Shrawasti (UP), May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the INDIA bloc is afflicted with diseases like communalism, casteism and nepotism that are "worse than cancer" and can destroy the nation.

"The INDI Alliance has diseases worse than cancer. They can destroy the whole of India if they spread. These three diseases -- of being extremely communal, extremely racist and extremely nepotistic -- can be more destructive for the country than cancer," said PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti.

Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh: Aerial view of PM Modi's rally pic.twitter.com/vVJ18hrYnr — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2024

Seeing the massive gathering, the Prime Minister said that the love and enthusiasm of people "clearly shows" that the INDI Alliance of SP-Congress has "completely collapsed" and the entire country is chanting 'phir ek baar, Modi sarkar'.

"The BJP does not want the old Uttar Pradesh to be back and this is my guarantee that I will not allow it," he said. Continuing further, he said that the Congress party wanted to give reservation rights to Muslims by taking away the benefits from SC/ST and OBCs but he would never allow it.

Coming to Shravasti is special and that too on the eve of Buddha Purnima. While on the way to rally, caught a glimpse of the iconic Mahamongkolchai Temple and monastery. May the blessings of Lord Buddha always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/TrOhjK3q6c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2024

"My guarantee is that I will remain a 'chowkidar' for the weaker sections and their rights. I will not allow any tampering with the reservation issue," he added. The Prime Minister said that a top Congress leader who 'worked like a commando for the Shehzada' used to call him an 'incumbent Prime Minister' but after the fifth phase, he too has stopped ridiculing him.

"I just saw some videos in which people can be seen climbing onto the dais. When I asked, I was told that these people had been brought for the INDIA rally on payment but the money had not been given to them. How can you trust such people and can they do any good for you?" he asked. The Prime Minister further said that the 2024 elections would decide the future of the country.

Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi says, "I will never allow Karnataka's reservation model to be implemented in the country..." pic.twitter.com/U6jU1Azxsd — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2024

"Those who did nothing for the country in past decades, have now joined hands to stop me. 'Do ladkon ki jodi' is back with the same old dialogues and have nothing new to say. How can they take the country forward when they do not have a vision for development. All they say is that they will reverse the work done by me -- so they will take back your pucca houses, your power and water connections. Will you allow Congress-SP to do this?" he asked.

He said that INDIA members wanted to withdraw CAA, reimpose Article 370 but their agenda was unacceptable. "Their leaders have wads of currency so will they save such corrupt people In the SP regime? There was a rate card for posting, giving jobs and laying roads on paper. They attack me because I expose them. The Yogi government has spelt disaster for criminals who now carry placards, begging to be jailed," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to vote for BJP candidate Saket Mishra on May 25 and strengthen the party's position.