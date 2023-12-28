 Tamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In Coimbatore, Case Registered Against Father
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In Coimbatore, Case Registered Against Father

Tamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In Coimbatore, Case Registered Against Father

The incident took place on December 17. The deceased girl was identified as Harini.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Coimbatore, December 28: In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl had a painful death after he head got stuck in a rotavator attached to a tractor in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on December 17. The deceased girl was identified as Harini.

Harini was a daughter of R Boopathy, a native of Narasipuram in Coimbatore district, and B Gokila. The family lived at a private farmland in Mavuthampathi village.

Harini dies on spot

Harini was sitting on side seat of the tractor which was being used by her father to plough the agricultural field. Suddenly, she fell off the tractor and her head got stuck between the blades of the rotavator. She died on the spot.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused...
article-image

Boopathy immediately stopped the tractor and called other farm workers for help. They brought out Harini's body from the rotavator. There were severe cut injuries on her head.

Case registered against father

Once alerted, the police arrived at the spot and registered a case against harini's father Boopathy after initial investigation. Harini's dead body has been sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a postmortem. The family received her body on December 18.

Read Also
Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In...

Tamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In...

Nagpur: Man Pelts Stone At Banner With PM Narendra Modi's Pic; Congress Leader Shares Video

Nagpur: Man Pelts Stone At Banner With PM Narendra Modi's Pic; Congress Leader Shares Video

Delhi Crime: Man Beaten To Death In Delhi's Janakpuri, Two Arrested

Delhi Crime: Man Beaten To Death In Delhi's Janakpuri, Two Arrested

Jharkhand Shocker: Woman 'Raped' By Drivers Of Two Senior Police Officers In Palamu, Both Accused...

Jharkhand Shocker: Woman 'Raped' By Drivers Of Two Senior Police Officers In Palamu, Both Accused...

UP: Youth Arrested In Saharanpur Over Post Threatening 'Pulwama-Like' Attack

UP: Youth Arrested In Saharanpur Over Post Threatening 'Pulwama-Like' Attack