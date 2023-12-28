Tamil Nadu: Painful Death For Minor Girl After Her Head Gets Stuck In Tractor Rotavator In Coimbatore, Case Registered Against Father

Representative Photo

Coimbatore, December 28: In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl had a painful death after he head got stuck in a rotavator attached to a tractor in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on December 17. The deceased girl was identified as Harini.

Harini was a daughter of R Boopathy, a native of Narasipuram in Coimbatore district, and B Gokila. The family lived at a private farmland in Mavuthampathi village.

Harini dies on spot

Harini was sitting on side seat of the tractor which was being used by her father to plough the agricultural field. Suddenly, she fell off the tractor and her head got stuck between the blades of the rotavator. She died on the spot.

Boopathy immediately stopped the tractor and called other farm workers for help. They brought out Harini's body from the rotavator. There were severe cut injuries on her head.

Case registered against father

Once alerted, the police arrived at the spot and registered a case against harini's father Boopathy after initial investigation. Harini's dead body has been sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a postmortem. The family received her body on December 18.