Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior

Mumbai News: Actor's Ex-Driver Held For Selling Drugs To Celebs In Western Suburbs | Representational pic Image

The police on Tuesday arrested seven students studying in a prominent private college of arts and science of Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu. They were allegedly abusing and ragging the junior students studying in the same college.

As per the police investigation , it was reported that the victim of thier ragging was a second-year student and a resident of Rayarpalayam in Tiruppur. The scene unfolded on Monday night when the senior students went to the hostel room of the victim in the college and demanded money from him to buy liquor. After the victim refused to their demands, the seniors allegedly picked him up from his room and took him to their room.

Then the senior students went on to torture the victim by abusing him, assaulting him by hand and even used trimmer. The victim was able to go to his room in the morning after the night of torture. The victim was also threatened by the senior students to not tell anyone about this incident or he would have to face the similar abuse again if he did so. However, the student told his parents about the incident.

As per the sources, the college authorities failed to take any immediate action after they were informed about this incident. The parents of the victim then appealed to the Peelamedu police station on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against the senior students. The police then conducted an investigation on the matter and found the seven students guilty of the act. Amongst the students involved, some of these students belong to the third-year and fifth-year of their course.

The police department has registered this case under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act as well as under sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) threats of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)