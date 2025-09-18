 Tamil Nadu News: 'Shaken Beyond Words’, CM MK Stalin Calls For Ending Horror In Gaza
Tamil Nadu News: 'Shaken Beyond Words', CM MK Stalin Calls For Ending Horror In Gaza

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was “shaken beyond words” by what is unfolding in Gaza and urged India to speak firmly against the horror. The Gaza city was gasping and the world must look away, he said, adding every visual was gut wrenching.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was “shaken beyond words” by what is unfolding in Gaza and urged India to speak firmly against the horror.

Calls UN’s genocide declaration a grave reminder of human suffering

“The cries of infants, the sight of starving children, the bombing of hospitals, and the declaration of genocide by the UN Commission of Inquiry together show the suffering that no human being should ever be subjected to,” he said in a social media post. The Gaza city was gasping and the world must look away, he said, adding every visual was gut wrenching.

Urges global unity and India’s firm stand to end the horror

“When innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option. Every conscience must rise. India must speak firmly, the world must unite, and we must all act to end this horror now,” Stalin said.

