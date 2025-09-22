 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, September 22, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery September 22, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior...

Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior...

Indian National Sentenced To Four Years Jail And Six Strokes Of Cane In Singapore For Molesting...

Indian National Sentenced To Four Years Jail And Six Strokes Of Cane In Singapore For Molesting...

ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures...

ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures...

'No Mention Of Caste': Uttar Pradesh Bans References In Police Records, Prohibits Caste Rallies &...

'No Mention Of Caste': Uttar Pradesh Bans References In Police Records, Prohibits Caste Rallies &...

'Cops Chased, Attacked With Sticks': Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of...

'Cops Chased, Attacked With Sticks': Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of...