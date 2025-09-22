 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Finch Monday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, September 22, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Finch Monday Weekly Lottery September 22, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures BLOs Safety
ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures BLOs Safety
Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment
Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment
Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights Commission Urges Mumbai Police To File Case Against Ramayana Actor
Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights Commission Urges Mumbai Police To File Case Against Ramayana Actor
Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO
Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures...

ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures...

'No Mention Of Caste': Uttar Pradesh Bans References In Police Records, Prohibits Caste Rallies &...

'No Mention Of Caste': Uttar Pradesh Bans References In Police Records, Prohibits Caste Rallies &...

'Cops Chased, Attacked With Sticks': Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of...

'Cops Chased, Attacked With Sticks': Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of...

PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Removal Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt Graves From Tihar Jail

PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Removal Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt Graves From Tihar Jail

Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹1 Crore In Cash And Jewellery From HDFC Bank In Jharkhand

Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹1 Crore In Cash And Jewellery From HDFC Bank In Jharkhand