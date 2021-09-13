Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 'fiasco': AIDMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blames DMK for suicide of the student

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday blamed the DMK government for the suicide of the NEET aspirant.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam in Tamil Nadu. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Students didn't prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution," he added.

This comes a day after, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near here, died of suicide on Sunday.

"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.

Over 95 per cent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET at over 3,800 centres across the country on Sunday, according to officials.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

Last year, over 85 per cent of registered candidates had appeared for the exam amid the Covid pandemic.

"Over 95 per cent of candidates appeared in the exam conducted today following all Covid protocols," a senior official said.

The 13 languages in which the test was conducted this year are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. Among the languages, Punjabi and Malayalam were the new additions.

In the first, the exam was also held at a centre each in Dubai and Kuwait.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), which was earlier scheduled on August 1, was postponed to September 12.

The number of cities where examination is conducted were increased from 155 to 202. The number of examination centres was also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

Last year, it was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:15 PM IST