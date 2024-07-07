Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Slain State BSP Chief K Armstrong Placed For Public Tribute In Chennai

Chennai: The mortal remains of the slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.

The BSP leader was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Visuals showed people paying floral tributes to the late BSP leader, who was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai. A heavy police force was deployed outside the Corporation School Ground to ensure peace and public safety.

BSP Chief Mayawati & Party National Coordinator Leave For Chennai

Earlier in the day, BSP Supremo Mayawati and party national coordinator Akash Anand also left for Chennai to pay their respects to the party leader.

8 Suspects Arrested

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been caught in connection with Armstrong's murder.

"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated.

He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasized their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.

Earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government "punish the guilty." She condemned the murder, describing it as "highly deplorable and condemnable."

Mayawati highlighted Armstrong's role as a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu and urged the state government to take swift action.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief Over The Brutal Killing Of State BSP Chief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief over the incident, calling it "deeply saddening."

CM Stalin assured that the police have been directed to expedite the investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. He conveyed his condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and party members on 'X,' acknowledging the shock and sadness caused by the assassination.