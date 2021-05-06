Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin to take oath as CM tomorrow; check out full list of his cabinet colleagues

Ahead of the formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu after the results of the assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has released the list of ministerial candidates and the portfolios that are allotted. Amid the COVID-19 situation, Mr Stalin has handed over the health department responsibility to MA Subramanian making him the Health Minister of the state.

M.K Stalin shall be taking the oath as the Chief Minister on May 7th. The event will take place at Raj Bhawan and is scheduled to begin at 9 am. The cabinet members will also be taking oath on the same day. M.K Stalin has mentioned that the swearing ceremony will be a small affair and very simple even considering the covid crisis in the state.

Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's name doesn't appear on the list while there are just two women inclued in the minister's list. Here's a look at the complete list:

1. M.K.Stalin - Chief Minister Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

2. Duraimurugan -Minister for Water Resources, Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

3. KN Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

4. I Periyasamy - Minister for Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

5. K Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education including Higher Education Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

6.EV Velu - Minister for Public Works Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)

7. MRK Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

8. KKSSR Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

9. Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

10. S Reghupathy - Minister for Law Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

11. S Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

12. KR Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

13. TM Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries including Rural Industries cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

14. MP Saminathan - Minister for Information & Publicity Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

15. P Geetha Jeevan- Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

16 Anitha R. Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries, Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

17. SR Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

18. K Ramachandran - Minister for Forests

19. R Sakkarapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control