Tamil Nadu ministers go to DGP against Sasikala using AIADMK flag

Chennai: In an unusual move, a group of Tamil Nadu senior ministers on Thursday met Director General of Police JK Tripathy and submitted a complaint urging him to prevent VK Sasikala, former aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, from using the ruling AIADMK flag.

Sasikala, a former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, was sidelined from the party after a few months after she was jailed in a corruption case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. Upon her recent release from a Bengaluru prison, she was seen travelling in a SUV bearing the AIADMK flag.

Her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran had justified it saying she had moved court challenging her ‘ouster’ from the AIADMK. Since the case was subjudice, she had every right to use the flag.

Objecting to this, an AIADMK delegation comprising three senior minister D Jayakumar (Fisheries), P Thangamani (Electricity) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law) along with party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and party deputy coordinator K P Munusamy submitted a complaint to the DGP.

Munusamy told journalists that the party flag can only be used by the party cadre, leaders and office-bearers. “Sasikala used our party flag without any locus standi. She should not use it again. That is why we submitted a complaint,” he said.