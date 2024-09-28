 Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Manufacturing Unit In Hosur, Nearly 1,500 Employees Rescued; Terrifying Visuals Surface
At the time of the incident, around 1,500 workers were present for the first shift. Emergency protocols were immediately followed, allowing for the safe evacuation of all employees. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to manage the evacuation and ensure the safety of everyone on-site.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Hosur: A massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Saturday, causing major property damage. The fire reportedly started in the cellphone manufacturing section, prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,500 employees. Initial reports indicated that the fire originated around 5:30 am in the mobile phone accessories painting unit located in Uddanapalli, near Nagamangalam.

No Injuries Reported As Of Now

Thick smoke quickly spread throughout the area, creating panic among workers and nearby residents. Several fire engines were dispatched to the scene and fire brigades are currently working to control the blaze. Thankfully, no major injuries have been reported so far, though three employees experienced respiratory issues and were taken to a private hospital, according to a Hindustan Times report. According to police, their condition is stable.

article-image

Tata Electronics Issues Statement After Fire Tragedy

A spokesperson for Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) confirmed the fire at their Hosur plant in a statement to Moneycontrol. The spokesperson assured that the company's emergency response was swift and that the safety of employees was prioritised. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the company is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect its employees and stakeholders moving forward.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, local media have reported that the fire might have started in the painting unit of the cellphone accessories section. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are working to contain the damage.

