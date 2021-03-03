Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan appoints Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj as vice president of Makkal Needhi Maiam

Makkal Needhi Maiam's chief Kamal Haasan today appointed V Ponraj as the Vice President of the party. Ponraj has been scientific advisor to former President and Scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Welcoming Ponraj, the MNM Chief shared the center stage with the newly elected Vice President and both held an auto biography of the former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The move was made by MNM ahead of the assembly election that is inching closer in Tamil Nadu.
V Ponraj had made his entry into the politics in 2016 and announced his party - Abdul Kalam Vision India Party which came into existence on 28th February 2016.
Meanwhile Kamal Haasan launched the second phase of his party's campaign for the Tamil Nadu election today from Chennai's Alandur.
Haasan chose this metro constituency for two reasons - this was MGR's seat from 1967 to 1976, then called Parangimalai constituency, and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election the actor-turned-politician's party MNM polled nearly 10 per cent votes in urban pockets.
Claiming that AIDMK did not follow the MGR’s footsteps, Haasan has been staking claim to MGR's legacy and reaching out to MGR's followers. With polling nearly 10 percent votes clearly indicates that support for the party is rapidly growing in those areas.
The MNM is raising issues like corruption, jobs, developing villages and people-friendly e-governance as key issues. It has promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet at all homes as a public resource to help people access government schemes easily.
