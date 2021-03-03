Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan appoints Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj as vice president of Makkal Needhi Maiam

Makkal Needhi Maiam's chief Kamal Haasan today appointed V Ponraj as the Vice President of the party. Ponraj has been scientific advisor to former President and Scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Welcoming Ponraj, the MNM Chief shared the center stage with the newly elected Vice President and both held an auto biography of the former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The move was made by MNM ahead of the assembly election that is inching closer in Tamil Nadu.

V Ponraj had made his entry into the politics in 2016 and announced his party - Abdul Kalam Vision India Party which came into existence on 28th February 2016.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan launched the second phase of his party's campaign for the Tamil Nadu election today from Chennai's Alandur.