 Tamil Nadu: IT Department Conducts Raids On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan's Properties In Chennai, Puducherry
Tamil Nadu: IT Department Conducts Raids On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan's Properties In Chennai, Puducherry

The former union minister came under IT scanner; officers refuse to comment on the outcome of these raids conducted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

N ChithraUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan | Wikipedia

Chennai: Former Union Minister and one of the most financially resourceful MPs of the DMK, S Jagathrakshakan came under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on Thursday.

Early in the day several teams of the IT Department landed at the premises of residential, business and educational properties linked to the DMK MP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and conducted searches. Officials of the IT Department refused to comment on the outcome of the searches, that were on till late in the evening when this report was filed.

IT sleuths conducted raids on former minister's properties

The teams conducted simultaneous searches at around 40 properties owned or linked to Jagathrakshakan, his family members and acquaintances. A team conducted extensive searches at his residence in Adyar, a posh locality in south Chennai.

The teams had also fanned out to a medical college and a star hotel to conduct searches as part of the operation. In Puducherry, another medical college was searched by IT sleuths.

article-image
