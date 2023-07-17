ED Conducts Raids At Multiple Premises Of TN Minister Ponmudy & Son On Charges Of Money Laundering: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (July 17) raided the Chennai premises of Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy and his son, said reports. The minister has been raided in connection to money laundering charges, said reports. Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudy is the second DMK leader in recent times to have come under ED radar. Earlier, Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by ED following raids at his properties.
Local TV channels also reported on the ED raids.
Corruption case
Last month, the Madras High Court had refused to stay proceedings against K Ponmudy in a corruption case.
Ponmudy's son Gowtham Sigamani, who is also a co-accused in the case, had filed a plea seeking a stay on the trial.
Madras High Court had rejected plea
The Madras High Court on Monday refused to stay proceedings in a corruption case involving Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi.
The high court dismissed a petition filed by Gowtham Sigamani, the co-accused and son of K Ponmudi, seeking a stay on the trial involving the minister. The court then rejected the plea.
(More details and updates to follow)
