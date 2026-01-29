Cross-border Narco-Terror Network Busted: 2 Held In Punjab With 42.9 Kg Heroin, 4 Hand Grenades |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a major cross-border narco-terror network with the support of village defence committee (VDC) and recovered 42.9 kg heroin, four hand grenades and one Star-mark pistol along with 46 live cartridges in Amritsar district.

In another significant joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the police recovered 21 pistols and 2.1 kg heroin in Fazilka district.

Elaborating on the seizure in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said investigation revealed that the recovered narcotics, arms, and explosives were dropped via drones from across the international border, clearly indicating the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror network.

The DGP said that subsequent investigation has led to the detention of two persons, both residents of Amritsar.

Giving details about the recovery made in Fazilka, DGP Yadav said that while a major cross-border smuggling attempt along the land border near Border Outpost (BOP) GG-3 at village Teja Rahela in Fazilka was foiled, the forces also recovered 2.1 kg heroin and 21 sophisticated pistols along with ammunition.

The recovered arms and ammunition include 11 Glock pistols along with 22 magazines, one Beretta pistol along with one magazine, five Zigana pistols along with 10 magazines, three Norinco pistols along with five magazines, one Ghaffar Security pistol (MP-5 type) along with one magazine, and 310 live cartridges (9MM).

Also Watch:

2 LINKED WITH BKI HELD WITH IED

The state police also claimed to have nabbed two operatives of the Pak-ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror network and arrested its two operatives linked to the blast in Nalagarh police station in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Stating that the operation was conducted in close coordination with Himachal Pradesh police and Central agencies, DGP Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Sheru alias Kamal and Pardeep Singh alias Deepu, both residents of Rahon in SBS Nagar. Police teams have also recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession, he added.