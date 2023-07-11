Senthil Balaji & Aides Faces IT Heat After ED Raids: Reports

V Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise | Photo: Twitter Image

V Senthil Balaji, who is already under ED scanner after agencies raided him last month, is facing fresh heat from the Income Tax department, said reports. According to initial reports, close to 10 locations connected to the DMK leader and his brother were raided by the IT department on Tuesday (July 11) morning.

On Tuesday, teams of the Income Tax department raided DMK leader's brother's locations and that of his relatives, said media reports.

ED raids, Stalin comes to rescue of Balaji

"The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Hon'ble Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle. The backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield them desired results. BJP will learn it the hard way soon," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had tweeted after raids on Balaji by ED on June 12-13.

"The silence of people who are watching BJP's cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 that will sweep BJP away," said Stalin in his tweet.

High drama over Senthil Balaji's dismissal and withdrawal of decision by Tamil Nadu governor

There was high drama on June 30 when Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi revoked the decision to dismiss jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, just hours after he had ordered the dismissal of Balaji.

In an elaborate representation to President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Governor R N Ravi of being unfit to continue in the Constitutional post. Stalin wrote the letter on Saturday, when Ravi held a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shat in New Delhi.

