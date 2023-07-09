Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To President Denouncing RN Ravi As Unfit Governor

In an elaborate representation to President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Governor R N Ravi of being unfit to continue in the Constitutional post. Stalin wrote the letter on Saturday, when Ravi held a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shat in New Delhi.

Stalin on Sunday said, he had written to the President, apprising about “the unconstitutional functioning of the Tamil Nadu Governor”, his disregard for elected government and the state legislature, and overreach in state affairs. “The Governor’s acts of delaying assent to bills, interfering with police investigations, and promoting divisive ideologies are a threat to democracy. I trust the President will take appropriate action to protect the spirit of our Constitution,” he said.

RN Ravi violated his oath

An official release from the Tamil Nadu Government said, in his letter, Stalin alleged that the Governor “violated his oath” and proved he is “unfit” to hold the position as his actions that are “partial” in nature.

Referring to the Governor’s recent unilateral decision to “dismiss” arrested Minister V Senthilbalaji and subsequently keeping it in abeyance on the Home Minister’s advice to seek legal opinion, Stalin said this was serious violation of the Constitution.

According to the Chief Minister, Ravi was fanning communal hatred in a “peace-loving” State through his speeches and actions “that are against the state, its people, democratically-elected government and the Constitution”. The Governor was talking about Sanathana Dharam and taking ideological positions directly contradictory to the policies of the State Government.

He recalled that the Governor had once advocated that the name of Tamil Nadu should be changed to ‘Tamizhagam’. He later went back on it in the face of strong opposition. The Governor was also sitting on Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly for “months together”, Stalin charged.

Ravi’s remarks at a function that “every country is dependent on one religion and India was no exception to the rule” was proof that he was behaving like a politician, Stalin said in the letter.

'The Governor is merely an appointee'

“The Governor forgets that he did not contest any election to decide what is good for the people of Tamil Nadu. He should remember he is merely an appointee,” he said objecting to Ravi’s critical remarks on the Dravidian movement and its politics.

“The Governor’s speech is aimed at not allowing the elected government to do its work. It is also aimed at defaming the government,” he charged and accused Ravi of “trying to sabotage” investigations into the case against priests in Chidambaram who were involved in performing child marriages.

Besides, the Governor had delayed sanctioning prosecution of two former AIADMK ministers in cases registered by the CBI and two others against whom anti-corruption case were registered.

“It is clear that the Governor who took oath under Article 159 has violated his oath by fanning communal tension. He is also a threat to peace in the state,” Stalin contended in the letter, the release said.