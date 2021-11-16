e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 886 new cases, 34 deaths, 948 recoveriesRakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max jets
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

Tamil Nadu govt to setup COVID-19 test centres at Kerala's Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple would have COVID-19 test centres put up by the neighboring state government for devotees wanting to enter the divine premises.
ANI
Testing for Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Testing for Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to COVID-19 test centres at Sabarimala temple in Kerala, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister Sekar Babu.

Addressing the media persons, Babu said, "Devotees who are fully vaccinated or those who produce negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours before will be allowed inside the temple." Every year lakhs of devotees from Tamil Nadu come to the Sabarimala temple to pay obeisance.

The minister also said that the SIMS hospital in Chennai has agreed to set up a medical mobile ambulance van attached with a ventilator at Sabarimala.

ALSO READ

Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi welcomes Centre's decision of reopening Kartarpur corridor;... Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi welcomes Centre's decision of reopening Kartarpur corridor;...

ALSO READ

Kerala BJP leaders meet Governor, demand NIA probe into RSS worker's killing Kerala BJP leaders meet Governor, demand NIA probe into RSS worker's killing
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:35 PM IST
Advertisement