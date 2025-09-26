Tamil Nadu: Elderly Man Carrying Woman Falls On Bed Of Burning Coals After Losing Balance During Temple Festival Ritual | VIDEO | X Screengrab

Tamil Nadu: A temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Vadakkupoygai Nallur, Nagapattinam, was disrupted on Thursday, September 25, when a fire-walking ritual ended in a serious mishap.



A woman, hesitant to cross the bed of burning coals, and a man who attempted to carry her across, both fell into the fire pit and sustained injuries.



A shocking video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mishap Happened During Fire-Walking Ceremony



The video of the incident shows a woman dressed in yellow attire pausing before stepping onto the coals. An elderly man in traditional clothing then tries to assist her by lifting her onto his shoulders. However, as he stepped into the pit, he stumbled and lost balance, causing both to fall directly into the fire. According to local media reports, the two sustained serious burn injuries as a result.



The mishap took place during a temple festival that had drawn several devotees. Polimer News reported that the woman’s reluctance to walk over the fire and the man’s misstep led to the accident. The incident raised concerns about safety at such crowded religious gatherings where participants often push physical limits as acts of devotion.



Cultural Significance of Thimithi



The fire-walking ritual, known locally as Thimithi or Kundam, is a prominent tradition in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Nagapattinam. It is usually held in the Tamil month of Aipasi (October–November) as part of celebrations dedicated to Draupadi Amman, revered as an incarnation of the rain and fertility goddess Mariamman.



Participants walk barefoot across hot embers to fulfil vows, seek blessings, or demonstrate devotion. The practice is preceded by prayers and symbolic rituals, including the ceremonial marriage of Arjuna and Draupadi and a mock sacrifice. Devotees believe the act to be safe when performed with true faith, although accidents can happen due to factors such as uneven preparation of the fire pit or loss of balance, as witnessed in this case.