Tamil Nadu: Elderly Couple's Brave Act Averts Disaster As They Stop Oncoming Train To Prevent Derailment Near Bhagavathipuram Railway Station

The couple, Shanmugaiah and Kurunthammal, living near the railway track, were sleeping when they were woken up by a huge noise.

N ChithraUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
Chennai: In an amazing display of presence of mind and taking a risk, an elderly couple ran for a few metres on a railway track on Sunday midnight to stop an oncoming train and prevent a derailment in Tamil Nadu.

The couple, Shanmugaiah and Kurunthammal, living near the railway track, were sleeping when they were woken up by a huge noise. As they rushed to the spot, they found that a truck carrying plywood had falling on the railway track near Bhagavathipuram Railway Station close to Sengottai in southern Tamil Nadu, after breaching a crash barrier on the ghat road.

Realising that a train was approaching, the couple ran on the track at around 1 am on Sunday, and Kurunthammal flashed the torchlight on the train. Seeing this the loco pilot of the approaching empty rake applied the brakes in time. A railway official said had it not been for the couple’s timely signalling, the possibility of the approaching train derailing could not have been ruled out.

