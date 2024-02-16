Video: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

X

In a tragic incident, a man and his three-year-old son lost their lives after being hit by a bus in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The purported CCTV footage of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the exact moment when the bus hit the motorcycle from behind.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that the incident happened on February 14 when 32-year-old Ashok Kumar was travelling to Periyanaickenpalayam with his wife and their three-year-old son. While Ashok’s wife Susheela sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital by locals, the bus driver and conductor left the spot soon after the incident.

Enraged locals who, soon after the incident gathered at the spot, staged a protest alleging inaction by the authorities, bringing a temporary halt to the traffic movement in the area. They demand immediate arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, the Periyanayakanpalayam police is investigation the matter.