 Video: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Video: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Enraged locals who, soon after the incident gathered at the spot, staged a protest alleging inaction by the authorities, bringing a temporary halt to the traffic movement in the area

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
X

In a tragic incident, a man and his three-year-old son lost their lives after being hit by a bus in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday. 

The purported CCTV footage of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the exact moment when the bus hit the motorcycle from behind. 

Watch the video here: 

Reports suggest that the incident happened on February 14 when 32-year-old Ashok Kumar was travelling to Periyanaickenpalayam with his wife and their three-year-old son. While Ashok’s wife Susheela sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital by locals, the bus driver and conductor left the spot soon after the incident. 

Read Also
Video: Sleepy Driver Rams Car Into Roadside Eatery In Vellore, Woman Flung Into Air By Impact
article-image

Enraged locals who, soon after the incident gathered at the spot, staged a protest alleging inaction by the authorities, bringing a temporary halt to the traffic movement in the area. They demand immediate arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, the Periyanayakanpalayam police is investigation the matter. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's...

Video: Man, 3-Year-Old Son Dead As Speeding Bus Hit Their Bike From Behind In Tamil Nadu's...

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Rajasthan Gets Projects Worth ₹17,000 Cr

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Rajasthan Gets Projects Worth ₹17,000 Cr

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Appear Before Court On Feb 17 In Case Of Evading ED Summons

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Appear Before Court On Feb 17 In Case Of Evading ED Summons

Rajasthan: Five, Including Toddler From Gujarat Killed In SUV Crash On Bharatmala Road In Bikaner

Rajasthan: Five, Including Toddler From Gujarat Killed In SUV Crash On Bharatmala Road In Bikaner

Nagaland State Lottery Result 16-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 16-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull...