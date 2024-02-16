Video: Sleepy Driver Rams Car Into Roadside Eatery In Vellore, Woman Flung Into Air By Impact

A momentary loss of alertness by a sleepy driver resulted in an accident at a roadside eatery in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. A woman was forcefully propelled into the air when a car collided with the establishment.

The incident, which took place on February 11, was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media.

The video depicts a Hyundai Grand i10 unexpectedly crashing into the eatery, which is owned by Palani from Pennathur. As a result of the collision, Sayisha, who was present at the site, was flung into the air by the force of the impact.

The driver involved in the incident has been identified as Karthik, who was returning from Sitheri when the collision occurred.

Authorities stated that Karthik had been experiencing sleep deprivation for two consecutive days leading up to the accident. While passing through Pennathur, he approached a speed breaker at a high velocity, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and collide with the eatery.