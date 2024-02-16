 Video: Black Panther Spotted Silently Entering House In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Residents of Nilgiris's Coonoor in Tamil Nadu were left shocked when a Black Panther was spotted wandering outside a residence at night. This sighting marks the first-ever instance of such a rare animal being seen in the area, sparking panic and fear among local residents.

The footage, captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the entrance of the house, shows the majestic Black Panther silently entering the premises and passing through the main door. It seems that the Panther was searching for food or perhaps a sheltered spot for the night.

Uploaded on X on February 16, the video of the incident has quickly gained traction, with over 95k views and continues to garner attention. The unexpected appearance of the elusive Panther has resulted in considerable buzz and speculation among residents and wildlife enthusiasts.

Rare and elusive creature

Black Panthers, also known as melanistic leopards or jaguars, are exceedingly rare and elusive creatures, making sightings of them a truly remarkable occurrence. Their dark fur, a result of melanism, allows them to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, making them even more challenging to spot in the wild.

The presence of a Black Panther in Coonoor has enhanced awareness about the rich biodiversity of the region and the need for conservation efforts to protect these magnificent animals and their habitats.

