 Tamil Nadu: District Science Center In Tirunelveli Gets Bomb Threat, Premises Being Checked (Video)
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Bomb disposal squad at District Science Center In Tirunelveli | X/@ANI

Tirunelveli, January 6: The District Science Centre in Tirunelveli city of Tamil Nadu received a bomb threat on Saturday, January 6. A team of the bomb disposal squad and a dog squad is checking the premises, news agency ANI reported. A video showing the personnel of the bomb disposal squad scanning the premises using bomb detector equipment also surfaced online.

According to initial reports, the District Science Centre in Tirunelveli received an email indicating presence of a bomb on its premises. Subsequently, the premises was evacuated and the bomb disposal squad was informed. Once alerted, a team of the bomb disposal squad arrived at the District Science Centre and started searching the premises.

Bomb Threat To District Science Center In Tirunelveli:

It remained unclear if the authorities found anything suspicious after checking the District Science Centre. Further details are awaited.

