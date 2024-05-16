Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Records Ex-DCW Chief's Statement After Questioning For 4 Hours; Probe To Begin

ANI

Delhi police on Thursday recorded former DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s statement in the alleged assault case.

A Delhi Police team was at AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house for more than four hours in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.

#WATCH | Police personnel outside the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in Delhi. Delhi BJP Women's Wing president Richa Pandey Mishra and other members of the wing also reach outside her residence in an attempt to meet her. pic.twitter.com/z4HeXXNmJf — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable".