West Bengal: Kolkata's Iconic Indian Museum Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Probe On

The Iconic Indian Museum in Kolkata | Kolkata Tourism

Kolkata: After getting threatening bomb scare email, authorities to Kolkata's iconic 200 years old museum contacted Kolkata Police to ascertain the situation.

Apart from the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, a quick response team (QRT), a huge contingent of police have been deployed outside the museum.

Visitors were immediately evacuated from museum premises

Education officer of the museum, Sayan Bhattacharya while talking to the media said that after getting the news at first the visitors were evacuated out of the museum.

"Till the time of reporting a thorough search and sanitization operation in the museum premises is being done. The place was made empty before the search was conducted. This is the largest and oldest museum in Asia," said Bhattacharya.

Read Also Iconic Louvre Museum In Paris Evacuated Over Bomb Threat Amid High Alert In France; Visual Surface

A worker of the museum Sumit Kumar Ghosh questioned how can someone place bombs inside the museum premises.

"How can this be possible? Visitors and staffs were removed. Small bags are always checked but the big luggages are kept at a place," said Ghosh.

The cyber section of Kolkata police has initiated an investigation to ascertain the origin of the threatening email.