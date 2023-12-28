 Thane: Synagogue Receives Bomb Threat On Mail, Police Reaches Spot; Video Surfaces
The synagogue is located opposite Thane Civil Hospital. The bomb threats were received around 12.30 pm on Thursday.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Police at the synagogue spot | Dharmesh Thakkar

Thane: A Jewish synagogue in Thane received a bomb threat on Thursday, December 28. The Jewish synagogue which received the threat is located at Agiary Lane, J.M. Road, Sonumiya Rd, Charai, Thane West.

The synagogue is located opposite Thane Civil Hospital. The name of the synagogue is Gate Of Heaven Synagogue.

The synagogue had received the threats on the mail.

The threat assumes importance in the wake of earlier IED explosion outside the Israeli Embassy and drone attacks on a chemical tanker affiliated to Israeli shipping tycoon.

The bomb threats were received around 12.30 pm on Thursday.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

