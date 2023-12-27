'Low-Intensity Blast' Near Israeli Embassy In Delhi, 'Threat Letter' To Ambassador Found At Site: Police

A low-intensity blast occurred in close proximity to the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi,the Delhi police said on Wednesday. Shrapnel and ball-bearings were discovered at the scene. Additionally, police retrieved a threatening letter, deemed "abusive," from a previously unidentified group named Sir Allah Resistance. The letter was addressed to the Israel Embassy ambassador.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the explosion, which occurred at the rear side of the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, according to the police.

Two suspects in focus, CCTV footage being scanned

Authorities have obtained CCTV footage that allegedly captures the occurrence of the low-intensity blast. Furthermore, reports citing sources in central intelligence agencies mentioned them having CCTV footage depicting two individuals suspected to be present at the scene during the incident.

#WATCH | Central Agency officials including NIA officials reach the Israel Embassy and start the investigation.



As per the Israel Embassy, there was a blast near the embassy at around 5:10 pm yesterday pic.twitter.com/HkhF9HCafZ — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

At present, the police are reviewing all available CCTV footage and endeavoring to determine the route taken by the individuals in question.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Kumar Gyanesh, told Indian Express, “At 5.53 pm, a PCR call conveying the information that a ‘loud sound was heard behind the Israel Embassy, Jindal House’, was received. Considering the sensitivity of the location and mention of explosion-type sound, senior officers rushed to the location.”

The call was initiated by a police official on duty, who reported hearing an "explosion" originating from the vicinity behind the embassy.

“The dog squad, Crime Team and BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team of Delhi Police reached the spot, where the alleged sound of the explosion was reported to have been heard. Soon, experts from FSL, Delhi also reached; the area was cordoned off and subjected to thorough search. The experts have examined the spot, lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance… (they) are being sent for forensic examination. Further enquiry is in progress,” Gyanesh said.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi.



As per reports, the police discovered a single-page letter enclosed in a white envelope outside the Central Hindi Training Institute, situated in close proximity to the embassy. The letter, described as typed and of an "abusive" nature, reportedly contains a threat.

“They have mentioned about zionist and abused Israelis…It’s a one-page letter written in English and they have mentioned their outfit name as – ‘Sir Allah Resistance’. But even after checking our database, we have not found any such existing outfit,” Indian Express quoted the source as saying.

Israeli foreign ministry says there was an explosion

Israel's foreign ministry claimed that there had been an explosion near its embassy in India’s New Delhi. The ministry said all the embassy staff were unharmed. It said that local authorities were investigating the incident and it has been cooperating with them.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Guy Nir, Israel Embassy, Delhi Spokesperson told Reuters.

"There was a blast, we heard it. We are waiting for the information, security investigation is underway," Nir told news channel Republic TV.

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, released a video statement. "This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further," Kaynar said.

Explosion had occurred outside Israeli Embassy two years back

Two years ago, an explosion occurred outside Israel's embassy in New Delhi, causing damage to cars but resulting in no injuries. India has attributed the attack to the Quds Force branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In a separate incident in February 2012, the wife of the Israeli military attaché was injured in a car bomb attack in New Delhi. Indian police concluded that Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for the bombing, part of a series of attempted attacks against Israeli targets globally during that period.