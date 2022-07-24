Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi on future of Ukraine-returned medical students

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Chennai: Days after the Union Government informed the Lok Sabha that the National Medical Commission has not granted permission to transfer or accommodate foreign medical students in Indian medical institutions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the future of Ukraine-returned medical students. Around 2,000 medical students from Ukraine had returned to Tamil Nadu after Russia invaded the country.

“Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities. Considering this, our State has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad,” Stalin said in his letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media.

Noting that the Centre had taken immediate steps to evacuate the students stranded in Ukraine in coordination with States, he said, “There is a sense of disappointment amongst students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union Government towards continuance of their studies.”

He urged Modi to direct the National Medical Commission and the Union Ministries concerned to suitably amend Central Acts to enable the students continue their studies in India.

“If this solution is deemed difficult, then necessary steps need to be immediately initiated to provide these students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience. Considering the delay which has already happened, I request your urgent intervention in this regard,” he said.