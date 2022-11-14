Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tours rain-hit districts criticises opposition; AIADMK hits back

Picture for representation | Photo: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday toured the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts which have been adversely affected, more so in the latter district, following heavy spells of rain.

During the course of his visit to Mayiladuthurai in the Cauvery delta region, he criticised the opposition for finding fault with his Government’s response to the destruction caused by the rains. “The people did not protest or condemn the administration, contrary to what you were expecting,” he told journalists.

When a journalist sought his reaction to the demand for sanctioning Rs 30,000 as compensation for each affected acre of agricultural land to the farmers, he said the enumeration of the inundated fields were on and compensation will be sanctioned in a manner that would keep the affected people happy.

Stalin dismisses opposition's criticism

Stalin dismissed opposition's criticism saying these parties would come up with such claims to gain political mileage and he was not worried about it.

Acknowledging that the affected people had pointed to some shortcomings in the relief measure, he said their concerns would be addressed over the next five to six days and three Ministers have been deputed to oversee relief operations. Priority would be given to Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi, which were badly affected.

The chief minister distributed relief materials such as provisions, mats and blankets to the affected people in Sirkazhi Town area.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK) charged the Stalin was lying about the management of the situation. “Chennai itself has seen water logging in several places. I inspected many places today. It is evident the water logging is still there.

Only moderate rainfall has been witnessed so far. The Northeast Monsoon has not ended. If the rain had pounded as it did when we were in power, the present Government would have failed to handle the situation,” he alleged.

