Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute To DMK Founder & Former CM Annadurai On His 116th Birth Anniversary; Video

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with party workers on Sunday paid floral tribute to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, 'Annadurai', on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary.

Annadurai, who had breathed his last in 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays respects to DMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, 'Annadurai', on his 116th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/P5k8vuUejK — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Returns From US

Earlier on Saturday, MK Stalin, who returned from the US, said that during his tour, 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,618 crore were signed for the state.

Through these MoUs, 11,516 jobs will be created in the state, said the Chief Minister, addressing reporters at the Chennai Airport.

On September 13, the US carmaker Ford Motor Company announced that it would restart operations at its closed manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.

The decision follows several high-level discussions between Ford and the Tamil Nadu government, including a recent meeting between Hart and Stalin during the latter's visit to the United States.

The state government claims to have secured a significant investment of Rs 2000 crore at the Tiruchirapalli, which will create around 5000 jobs in the district.

MoU Signed Between RGBSI & Tamil Nadu Govt

During his visit, an MoU was signed between RGBSI and the Tamil Nadu government to establish an advanced electronics and telematics manufacturing unit in Hosur with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister met with top executives of several leading global companies and invited them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Rockwell Automation, a company in the industrial automation sector, will expand its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, which will bring around 365 jobs.

Stalin also held a discussion with the officials of 'BNY Mellon' for potential investment opportunities in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the state.

Tamil Nadu also signed a Rs 2000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as create their Development and Global Support Centre in the state.