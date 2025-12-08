UP Voter List Likely To See Over 3 Crore Deletions Under Special Revision Drive | Representational Image I File

Sources associated with the campaign say the figures in Lucknow and Ghaziabad could rise to 25–30%, significantly higher than the state average.

According to a report dated October 27, 2025, Uttar Pradesh currently has 15,44,30,092 registered voters. The deadline for submission of forms under the revision is December 11.

Verification and Categorisation Work Underway

Verification teams are identifying voters who have: died, moved away, gone missing, or registered themselves in another constituency.

The Election Commission has confirmed that Auraiya, Azamgarh and Etah have already completed their verification work.

In Etah, with a total of 13,11,967 voters, 18% fall under the ASD category. District Election Officer and DM Prem Ranjan has said the administration will begin removing these names after the December 11 midnight deadline.

District-Level Trends in Deletions

In Etah, the highest number of proposed deletions pertains to shifted voters (7.9%), followed by: 5.7% absent, 2.49% deceased, and 1.023% registered elsewhere.

State-level trends so far indicate the removal of nearly 6% absent, 10% shifted, and 4% deceased voters.

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress of the Revision Drive

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the SIR campaign. On Monday, he arrived in Agra around 4 pm for a divisional review meeting with BJP public representatives. He was received at Kheria Airport by MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders.

The Chief Minister then proceeded to the Divisional Commissioner auditorium, where he chaired a two-hour meeting with leaders and representatives from Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri.

He emphasized speeding up the revision process, ensuring that eligible voters are enrolled, and incorrect entries are promptly removed.

CM Warns Against Opposition ‘Misinformation’

Yogi Adityanath cautioned that the opposition is attempting to spread misinformation about voter deletions. He instructed BJP workers to reach out to citizens, clarify doubts and assist them with revision forms to ensure no eligible voter is excluded.

Earlier, he held a divisional meeting in Saharanpur, where he conducted a 40-minute session with public representatives and party functionaries at the Circuit House. He reiterated that not a single wrong vote should remain on the rolls and again accused the opposition of spreading confusion.