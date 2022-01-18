Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin decides to showcase rejected tableaux in state's Republic Day parade

Chennai: A day after an expert committee rejected the tableaux models presented by Tamil Nadu for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the very same tableaux would be showcased at the parade on the Marina beach front in Chennai on January 26.

Stalin’s decision came hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to him explaining that Tamil Nadu’s tableaux, after the third round, could not make it to the final list of 12 for participation in the Republic Day parade in the national capital. The expert committee, Singh said, examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and the visual impact, before making its recommendations. He added that the State was represented in the parades in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, Stalin in a statement, said Tamil Nadu had thrice made alterations to the tableaux model, themed on freedom fighters from the State, as suggested by the expert committee. However, the State was not invited for the fourth selection and no reason was assigned for it following which he had shared his disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter on Monday. He said the latest communication from the Defence Minister saying the tableaux were rejected was indeed shocking.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had contributed to the country’s freedom struggle much earlier than any other region in India. He pointed out that about 50 years prior to the 1857 uprising, there was a mutiny against the British in Vellore in north Tamil Nadu. Likewise, the Rani Velu Nachiayar, had led a fight at least a century before Rani Laxmibai fought the battle against the British.

Against this backdrop, it was disappointing that Tamil Nadu’s efforts to showcase such heroic efforts as part of the ‘India 75’ celebrations in the Republic Day parade had come to a naught. Therefore, the State Government had decided to showcase the rejected tableaux at the Republic Parade in Chennai. Besides, the tableaux would travel to key towns in Tamil Nadu for the people to see, Stalin added.

