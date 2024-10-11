Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Compliments Captain & Crew Of Air India Express Flight IX613 For Landing Safely And Saving Lives Of Passengers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday evening coordinated an emergency meeting over the mid air Air India Express flight IX613 scare in Tiruchi.
Statement Of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
"Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance," Stalin said after the flight landed safely.
"I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance," he said.
"My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing," he added.